New Mahindra Thar spy shots reveal touchscreen display, interiors and exteriors

December 26, 2019, 12:00 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- Likely to be a production-spec test mule of the Thar

- Gets a touchscreen infotainment system and manual AC

- Expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

A production-ready test mule of the Mahindra Thar was recently spied testing in India. The new set of spy shots reveal its touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls and much more.

Mahindra New Thar Interior Dashboard Steering Wheel Music System

It gets a Mahindra TUV300 sourced steering wheel, while the centre console houses the 4x4 lever and the power window controls. The next-gen Mahindra Thar will feature a pair of new front seats, which seems to have good side bolstering.

Mahindra New Thar Exterior Right Side Wheels-Tyres

On the exterior front, it will feature a factory built hard top in addition to a soft top. What's more, it is also likely to come shod with bigger 18-inch five-spoke alloys, which will be paired with wider rubber.

Mahindra New Thar Interior AC Console Gear-Lever AC Vents Front-Seats

The production-spec Mahindra Thar will also feature LED taillights. The off-roader will be based on a new ladder-on-frame platform, which will make it wider and more spacious than its predecessor. Powering the new Thar will likely be an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is expected to produce around 140bhp and will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is also expected to get an automatic transmission at a later stage and there's talk about it getting a petrol heart as well.

Mahindra New Thar Exterior Rear view

The new Mahindra Thar is expected to be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in February. While a launch timeline isn't known yet, we expect Mahindra to launch it soon after the Expo. The new Thar will rival the Force Gurkha in India.

  • Mahindra
  • new thar
  • Mahindra New Thar
