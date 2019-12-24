Please Tell Us Your City

  • Renault begins exporting Triber to South Africa

Renault begins exporting Triber to South Africa

December 24, 2019, 07:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5067 Views
Renault begins exporting Triber to South Africa

Renault has commenced exports of the Triber to South Africa. The model has already crossed the 20,000 units sales milestone in India. We have driven the Triber, and to read our review, you can click here.

Renault Triber Exterior

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. We also have a detailed variant wise feature list of the Triber, details of which are available here. The model rivals against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the front and rear seat space comparison of which can be read here and here respectively.

Renault Triber Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, “With the launch of Renault Triber, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Triber has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. With more than 20,000 Tribers already sold in India, we are proud to commence the exports of the first batch of 600 Tribers to South Africa. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India.”

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.48 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.09 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.59 Lakhs onwards

