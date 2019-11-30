Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Nios Vs Maruti Swift: Front row space compared

Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Nios Vs Maruti Swift: Front row space compared

November 30, 2019, 03:10 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
54743 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Nios Vs Maruti Swift: Front row space compared

-Renault Triber has maximum front leg room 

-Maruti Suzuki Swift has maximum headroom 

-Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has best-in-class seat base length 

Renault has entered the B-segment of the Indian car market and this time around, it is with the MPV-style Triber. Built and designed for India, it is a sub-four metre vehicle with three-rows of seating. Well, we have driven the Triber, examined its cabin and features in detail and here now is an India-first series of stories with the first being the interior front dimensions compared! We have looked at the Triber against its major price as well as segment rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

Legroom and headroom 

This is a pretty obvious win for the Triber due to its tall boy nature. The legroom measures in at 90cms/70cms (max/min). The Swift comes in it at 86cms/65cms while the Nios is closer at 89cms/66cms. The obvious reason for this victory is that the Triber is a full 18.5cms longer than the Nios and 15cms than the Swift. 

The fight in terms of headroom is a much closer battle with the Swift winning the race at 102cms, the Nios in second place with 100cms and 97cms for the Triber. If you look at the mini-mpv in profile, you can see that the roofline slopes forward significantly. However, in terms of pure numbers the fight is quite close with just five cms separating the three cars. 

Shoulder room and seat base height

The fight in terms of shoulder room is close once again with just five cms separating the three cars. Here the Swift leads in at 132cms, the Nios in second with 130cm and the Triber at 127cm. In the fight for the seat base height, the numbers are even closer with the Nios winning the fight at 52cms, the Swift with 50cms and the Triber at 49cms. In both cases, difference in numbers will only really be felt if the occupants are above average in terms of size.

Ingress

This is a measurement we look at in terms of how easy it is to enter the car. The Triber and Nios are tied with 68cms while the Swift is a little more behind with 65cms. Both the winners have a very conventional rake angle for their A-pillars while the Swift is a bit more sharply raked. 

  • Hyundai
  • Renault
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.39 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.04 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.69 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.78 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in