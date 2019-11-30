Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Nios Vs Maruti Swift: Front row space compared

-Renault Triber has maximum front leg room

-Maruti Suzuki Swift has maximum headroom

-Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has best-in-class seat base length

Renault has entered the B-segment of the Indian car market and this time around, it is with the MPV-style Triber. Built and designed for India, it is a sub-four metre vehicle with three-rows of seating. Well, we have driven the Triber, examined its cabin and features in detail and here now is an India-first series of stories with the first being the interior front dimensions compared! We have looked at the Triber against its major price as well as segment rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Legroom and headroom

This is a pretty obvious win for the Triber due to its tall boy nature. The legroom measures in at 90cms/70cms (max/min). The Swift comes in it at 86cms/65cms while the Nios is closer at 89cms/66cms. The obvious reason for this victory is that the Triber is a full 18.5cms longer than the Nios and 15cms than the Swift.

The fight in terms of headroom is a much closer battle with the Swift winning the race at 102cms, the Nios in second place with 100cms and 97cms for the Triber. If you look at the mini-mpv in profile, you can see that the roofline slopes forward significantly. However, in terms of pure numbers the fight is quite close with just five cms separating the three cars.

Shoulder room and seat base height

The fight in terms of shoulder room is close once again with just five cms separating the three cars. Here the Swift leads in at 132cms, the Nios in second with 130cm and the Triber at 127cm. In the fight for the seat base height, the numbers are even closer with the Nios winning the fight at 52cms, the Swift with 50cms and the Triber at 49cms. In both cases, difference in numbers will only really be felt if the occupants are above average in terms of size.

Ingress

This is a measurement we look at in terms of how easy it is to enter the car. The Triber and Nios are tied with 68cms while the Swift is a little more behind with 65cms. Both the winners have a very conventional rake angle for their A-pillars while the Swift is a bit more sharply raked.