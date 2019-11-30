Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 Tata Gravitas spied ahead of launch in February

BS6 Tata Gravitas spied ahead of launch in February

November 30, 2019, 01:35 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
42346 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Tata Gravitas spied ahead of launch in February

- Tata Gravitas spied with emission testing device

- The model is expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in February next year, the Tata Gravitas has been spotted during a public road test. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the Gravitas completely wrapped in camouflage.

The spy image also reveals the posterior of the upcoming Tata Gravitas that is equipped with emission testing device, hinting that the model is being tested to comply with the BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2020.

Tata Gravitas Exterior

Powertrain options on the Tata Harrier based Gravitas could include a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that may produce a power output of 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is likely to be paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an automatic variant is expected to arrive later.

Dimension wise, the Tata Gravitas will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller when compared to the Harrier. The model will also arrive with a new set of alloy wheels. Upon launch, the Tata Gravitas will rival against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector and the Honda CR-V.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tata Gravitas
  • Gravitas
