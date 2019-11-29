Volkswagen T-Roc spied testing alongside new Skoda Superb ahead of India launch

- Likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

- Volkswagen is likely to launch the T-Roc in mid-2020

- Will rival the Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500

The Volkswagen T-Roc was spotted testing yet again in India. This time around, the mid-size SUV was spied alongside the new Skoda Superb, which was recently spotted during emission tests. The T-Roc SUV is likely to be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.

The prototype seen here carries the same design as the European-spec Volkswagen T-Roc. And unlike the understated design of most Volkswagens, the T-Roc carries a flashier and more dramatic styling. It gets a hexagonal grille that's flanked by dual barrel headlamps and hexagonal-shaped LED DRLs. The rear is highlighted by wraparound LED taillights and a dual-tone bumper with integrated reflectors.

As far as interiors are concerned, the T-Roc features the latest of what Volkswagen has to offer. It gets a 12.3-inch digital driver information system, a two-zone climate control, an eight-inch infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

The T-Roc is expected to be imported in India as a CBU unit. The new laws allow manufacturers to import up to 2500 units annually. The India-spec Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered a 150bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and will be coupled to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The T-Roc will rival the Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to be launched in India in mid-2020.

