Mercedes-Benz inaugurates a new 3S dealership in Raipur

Mercedes-Benz India has appointed City Star as its new dealer partner in Raipur. The existing 3S outlet will be operationalized under the leadership of Sunil Madhyani, Managing Director, City Star.

The dealership is spread across 43,000 square feet and has nine car displays and 40 employees. The showroom already is equipped with three service bays for PMGR and B&P jobs that can service up to 1,700 cars annually. The outlet has a cafe, customer lounge and a driver’s lounge.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “For Mercedes-Benz India, emerging Tier 2 markets like Raipur are future growth engines and provide an opportunity to create new customer base for the brand. The customers in these markets are affluent, well-travelled, highly aspirational and have a penchant for owning luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz. The appointment of a local partner in Raipur reiterates our renewed focus on the market and the continued patronage of Mercedes-Benz brand. Appointment of a local partner also gives us a better understanding of the customer requirement and also higher flexibility and faster decision-making, leading to sharper focus on customer centricity. With City Star, we are confident of continuing our ‘go to customer’ approach with the discerning customers of Raipur.”