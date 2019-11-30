Jaguar F-Type facelift leaked ahead of imminent reveal

- Gets new fascia with no changes elsewhere

- Expected to come to India as well

We have exclusively reported that the updated Jaguar F-Type is being tested on Nurburgring and around the company’s headquarters. Now, a couple of images of the two-door sports coupe from Gaydon have surfaced online ahead of its 2 December reveal.

Appearance wise, the new F-Type adopts the XE facelift styling with a sleeker headlamp design. The sweeping LED lights are a welcome change and they might also be seen on other upcoming vehicles like the F-Pace and E-Pace facelifts. The new fascia also gets a revised grille and massive air intakes on either side of the bumper.

However, it is difficult to find any changes on the rest of the body of this facelift. The tail lamps, with their new lighting signature, haven’t received any changes to its shape or design. The slightly reworked diffuser has a quad-exhaust sticking out of the aggressive looking bumper. Rest of the coupe remains the same sans any modifications. But we do expect newer colour options and a fresh alloy wheel design as part of the update.

There’s no image of the interior available at the moment, but we expect a new digital instrument cluster along with a slightly tweaked cabin layout. There will be a new switchgear and better-quality materials on the inside apart from new features and creature comfort. Engine wise, there are rumours that the F-Type is adopting a BMW-sourced unit which will replace its long running V8. It might not happen with this facelift but your guess is as good as ours. A hybridized powertrain won’t be a surprise either while the smaller four-cylinder engine should be carried over without any changes.

After its global debut, the updated Jaguar F-Type is expected to hit the streets by early 2020. It is likely to arrive at our shores by the end of next year along with the other revamped Leaping Cats including the new-gen XJ flagship.

Source