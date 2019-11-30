Land Rover Defender likely to be launched in India in mid-2020

- Likely to be launched by mid-2020

- Will be available in 110 wheelbase format

- Expected to be introduced in four trims - standard, Defender S, Defender SE and HSE

The new Land Rover Defender was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. This time around, media reports reveal that the Defender will be launched in India sometime by mid-2020. The new Defender will be available in 110 wheelbase format and the Defender 90 might be introduced at a later date. The second generation model was recently introduced in the United States.

Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp. The SUV gets auto transmission and AWD as standard. Reports further indicate that the vehicle will be available in four variants – standard, Defender S, Defender SE and HSE. The standard model will get features like power adjustable seats, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more. The higher spec model will get a two-tone roof, premium leather seats, blind spot warning, virtual instrument cluster and Meridian audio system.

At the time of its launch, the vehicle will be available with a list of accessories. Customers have four options to choose from - Country Pack, Urban Pack, Explorer Pack and the Adventure Pack. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the Land Rover Defender.

Source