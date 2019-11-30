Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Land Rover Defender likely to be launched in India in mid-2020

Land Rover Defender likely to be launched in India in mid-2020

November 30, 2019, 05:16 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21685 Views
Be the first to comment
Land Rover Defender likely to be launched in India in mid-2020

- Likely to be launched by mid-2020

- Will be available in 110 wheelbase format 

- Expected to be introduced in four trims - standard, Defender S, Defender SE and HSE 

The new Land Rover Defender was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. This time around, media reports reveal that the Defender will be launched in India sometime by mid-2020. The new Defender will be available in 110 wheelbase format and the Defender 90 might be introduced at a later date. The second generation model was recently introduced in the United States. 

Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp. The SUV gets auto transmission and AWD as standard. Reports further indicate that the vehicle will be available in four variants – standard, Defender S, Defender SE and HSE. The standard model will get features like power adjustable seats, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more. The higher spec model will get a two-tone roof, premium leather seats, blind spot warning, virtual instrument cluster and Meridian audio system. 

At the time of its launch, the vehicle will be available with a list of accessories. Customers have four options to choose from - Country Pack, Urban Pack, Explorer Pack and the Adventure Pack. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the Land Rover Defender.

Source

  • Land Rover
  • New Defender
  • Land Rover New Defender
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

32 Likes
7473 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

842 Likes
118203 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in