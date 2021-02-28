Land Rover Defender V8 drives in with 518bhp

- Land Rover Defender V8 gets visual updates and feature additions apart from a new engine

- The model is available in 90 and 110 body styles

Land Rover unveiled the new-gen Defender at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the model debuted with a range of powertrain options, spy images of the model taken at a later stage revealed a V8 engine in the works, details of which are available here. The British marquee has now unveiled the V8 Defender, which is available in 90 and 110 body styles.

As the name suggests, the Land Rover Defender V8 is powered by a 5.0-litre, supercharged eight-cylinder engine that produces 518bhp and 625Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Defender 90 can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 240kmph.

The folks at Land Rover have also updated the Defender V8 with larger anti-roll bars, retuned spring and damper rates, a new electronic active rear differential, and a Yaw controller to further aid the vehicle’s cornering capabilities. Also on offer is a Dynamic mode under the Terrain Response system, which, according to the brand, allows for a sharper throttle response and bespoke tuning for the Continuously Variable Damping combined with the stiffer suspension bushes for immediate steering responses.

Changes to the exterior design of the new Land Rover Defender V8 variant include the V8 badging, quad exhausts, 22-inch alloy wheels in a Satin Dark Grey shade, and Xenon Blue brake calipers at the front. Customers can choose from three colour options that include Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, and Santorini Black, with the grey and white options offering a contrast roof in Narvik Black. The model also receives Shadow Atlas exterior detailing across the body.

Inside, the 2021 Land Rover Defender V8 features seats trimmed in Ebony Windsor Leather with Dinamica suedecloth and Robustec accents, while the exposed Cross Car Beam has a Satin Black finish. The four-spoke steering wheel is enhanced by an Alcantara rim and tactile satin chrome gearshift paddles, which are unique to V8 models. Leather covers the airbag housing and gear lever, while illuminated treadplates are completed with a V8 script. The model gets wireless charging as standard now, while the larger and updated 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system is available as an option.