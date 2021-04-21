New Land Rover Defender bags 2021 World Car Design of the Year award

- Third win for a Land Rover model

- Available in India with both petrol and diesel powertrain

The new Land Rover has been awarded as the 2021 World Car Design of the Year. In the battle against the Honda e and the Mazda MX-30, the new-generation Defender emerged victorious with 299 points to ascend the throne.

The WCOTY jury comprised of 93 distinguished international journalists from 28 countries. This is the sixth ‘World Car Design of the Year’ win for Jaguar Land Rover that makes it the first OEM to win the same award in the 17 year’s history of WCOTY. JLR previously won the title with Jaguar I-Pace (2019), Range Rover Velar (2018), Jaguar F-Pace (2017), Range Rover Evoque (2012), and Jaguar F-Type in 2013.

The Defender was introduced in India last year in October with a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Land Rover updated the line-up with the addition of diesel powertrain that is priced at Rs 94.36 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which can be read here. To know more about the Defender, watch our first look video embedded below.

In India, the iconic Defender can be had in two body styles - 90 and 110. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 296bhp and 400Nm torque and a 3.0-litre diesel motor churning out 296bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. The Defender also scores high on safety and was recently awarded a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, details of which can be read here.