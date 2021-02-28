CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki hits the milestone of 2 million vehicle exports from India

    Santosh Nair

    331 Views
    - In FY 2012 to 13, 1 million exports milestone was achieved. More than 50 per cent of which was to developed markets in Europe.

    - The subsequent million was achieved in over eight years with a focus on emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

    Maruti Suzuki has announced its accomplishment of carrying out 2 million vehicle exports from India. 

    For the company, this achievement stands as a true symbol of meeting the Government of India’s Make-in-India initiative as a batch of Maruti Suzuki products comprising of the S-Presso, Swift, and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra port in Gujarat.

    In January this year, the company set up production and export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader, the Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature.

    Speaking on the feat, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD, and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The company is committed to honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi‘s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years, much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design, and technology.”

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • exports
    • Maruti
    • 2 million exports
    • make in India initiative
