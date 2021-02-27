CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Ford EcoSport SE variant to be launched in India in the second week of March

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,205 Views
    New Ford EcoSport SE variant to be launched in India in the second week of March

    - Ford EcoSport SE variant loses out on the tail-gate mounted spare tyre

    - The model is expected to receive a tyre puncture kit and TPMS

    Recent spy images shared on the web revealed a new variant of the Ford EcoSport that was caught on camera during a TVC shoot. Likely to be called the EcoSport SE, the variant receives a revised exterior design.

    Now, sources in the know have revealed to CarWale that the new Ford EcoSport SE variant will be launched in India in the second week of March 2021. Compared to the current model, the new variant misses out on a tail-gate mounted spare wheel. The tail-gate has been redesigned and now features a number plate recess, placed below a thick chrome garnish. This has also resulted in a change to the design of the rear skid plate. This variant is similar to the export-spec EcoSport.

    Previous reports suggested that the 2021 Ford EcoSport SE variant could also receive additional features in the form of a puncture repair kit and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as the spare tyre will not be provided with the model.

    Under the hood, the Ford EcoSport SE variant is expected to be powered by the same range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit is currently offered only with the petrol motor.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    • EcoSport SE
    • Ford EcoSport SE
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender V8 drives in with 518bhp

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Ford EcoSport SE variant to be launched in India in the second week of March