New Ford EcoSport SE variant to be launched in India in the second week of March

- Ford EcoSport SE variant loses out on the tail-gate mounted spare tyre

- The model is expected to receive a tyre puncture kit and TPMS

Recent spy images shared on the web revealed a new variant of the Ford EcoSport that was caught on camera during a TVC shoot. Likely to be called the EcoSport SE, the variant receives a revised exterior design.

Now, sources in the know have revealed to CarWale that the new Ford EcoSport SE variant will be launched in India in the second week of March 2021. Compared to the current model, the new variant misses out on a tail-gate mounted spare wheel. The tail-gate has been redesigned and now features a number plate recess, placed below a thick chrome garnish. This has also resulted in a change to the design of the rear skid plate. This variant is similar to the export-spec EcoSport.

Previous reports suggested that the 2021 Ford EcoSport SE variant could also receive additional features in the form of a puncture repair kit and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as the spare tyre will not be provided with the model.

Under the hood, the Ford EcoSport SE variant is expected to be powered by the same range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit is currently offered only with the petrol motor.