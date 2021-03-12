Land Rover Defender diesel prices start at Rs 94.36 lakh

- The Land Rover Defender was previously offered only with a petrol powertrain

- The diesel variant is available in four trims

Land Rover has discreetly updated the Defender line-up in India, with the addition of the diesel-powered model, prices for which start at Rs 94.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available in four trims that include SE< HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X.

Customers can order their Land Rover Defender diesel in 90 and 110 variants. The model is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel motor that produces 296bhp at 4,000rpm and 650Nm of torque between 1,500-2,500rpm. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

The Land Rover Defender was previously offered only with a petrol engine in India. This version was powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium motor that produced 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the AWD system. We have driven the petrol-powered Defender, and you can read our review here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Land Rover Defender diesel (ex-showroom):

Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) SE: Rs 94.36 lakh

Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) HSE: Rs 98.37 lakh

Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) X-Dynamic HSE: Rs 1.01 crore

Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) X: Rs 1.08 crore

Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) SE: Rs 97.03 lakh

Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) HSE: Rs 1.01 crore

Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) X-Dynamic HSE: Rs 1.04 crore

Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) X: Rs 1.08 crore