    Land Rover Defender diesel prices start at Rs 94.36 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Land Rover Defender diesel prices start at Rs 94.36 lakh

    - The Land Rover Defender was previously offered only with a petrol powertrain

    - The diesel variant is available in four trims

    Land Rover has discreetly updated the Defender line-up in India, with the addition of the diesel-powered model, prices for which start at Rs 94.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available in four trims that include SE< HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X.

    Customers can order their Land Rover Defender diesel in 90 and 110 variants. The model is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel motor that produces 296bhp at 4,000rpm and 650Nm of torque between 1,500-2,500rpm. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

    The Land Rover Defender was previously offered only with a petrol engine in India. This version was powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium motor that produced 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the AWD system. We have driven the petrol-powered Defender, and you can read our review here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Land Rover Defender diesel (ex-showroom):

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) SE: Rs 94.36 lakh

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) HSE: Rs 98.37 lakh 

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) X-Dynamic HSE: Rs 1.01 crore

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (90) X: Rs 1.08 crore

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) SE: Rs 97.03 lakh

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) HSE: Rs 1.01 crore

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) X-Dynamic HSE: Rs 1.04 crore

    Defender 3.0 Diesel (110) X: Rs 1.08 crore

