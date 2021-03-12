CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Force Gurkha base-variant spied testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    388 Views
    New Force Gurkha base-variant spied testing

    - Likely to get only a diesel powertrain

    - Expected to be launched sometime later in 2021

    Force Motors India had showcased the 2021 Gurkha last year at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was expected to be launched by the end of 2020. However, the automaker is still testing the SUV extensively before it hits the roads. This time around a base-variant of the Gurkha prototype was seen testing on the outskirts of Pune. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Gurkha can be spotted sans camouflage in white colour. Although being a base-variant, the SUV features circular headlamps with LED DRLs. Other elements like the rectangular face with single-slat grille, circular fog lamps, squared wheel arches, side step, hood-mounted indicators, and a right-fender-mounted snorkel lend the new Gurkha a sturdy and robust look. The steel rims and missing windscreen rails, and roof carrier indicate that the top-spec variant will be loaded with a host of equipment. 

    We could not lay our hands on the interior images. However, earlier sightings of a fully-loaded prototype indicate an all-black dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, circular aircon vents, front-facing second-row captain seats, and side-facing third-row seats, details of which can be read here.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the square bonnet, the new Gurkha is likely to get a BS6 compliant Mercedes sourced 2.2-litre and 2.6-litre diesel engines. These engines will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission with the rear-wheel-drive as standard. A 4x4 setup will also be offered for enthusiasts wanting to tackle several terrains. The segment is currently headed by the Mahindra Thar that has no direct rivals.

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Image
    Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Force Motors
    • Gurkha BS6
    • Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW M340i sold out within a day of launch
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender diesel prices start at Rs 94.36 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Force Gurkha base-variant spied testing