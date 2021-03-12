New Force Gurkha base-variant spied testing

- Likely to get only a diesel powertrain

- Expected to be launched sometime later in 2021

Force Motors India had showcased the 2021 Gurkha last year at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was expected to be launched by the end of 2020. However, the automaker is still testing the SUV extensively before it hits the roads. This time around a base-variant of the Gurkha prototype was seen testing on the outskirts of Pune.

The upcoming Gurkha can be spotted sans camouflage in white colour. Although being a base-variant, the SUV features circular headlamps with LED DRLs. Other elements like the rectangular face with single-slat grille, circular fog lamps, squared wheel arches, side step, hood-mounted indicators, and a right-fender-mounted snorkel lend the new Gurkha a sturdy and robust look. The steel rims and missing windscreen rails, and roof carrier indicate that the top-spec variant will be loaded with a host of equipment.

We could not lay our hands on the interior images. However, earlier sightings of a fully-loaded prototype indicate an all-black dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, circular aircon vents, front-facing second-row captain seats, and side-facing third-row seats, details of which can be read here.

Under the square bonnet, the new Gurkha is likely to get a BS6 compliant Mercedes sourced 2.2-litre and 2.6-litre diesel engines. These engines will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission with the rear-wheel-drive as standard. A 4x4 setup will also be offered for enthusiasts wanting to tackle several terrains. The segment is currently headed by the Mahindra Thar that has no direct rivals.