Land Rover Defender V8 spied at the Nurburging

- Land Rover Defender V8 could produce 500bhp

- The model is expected to debut in 2021

The Land Rover Defender has been spotted yet again ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in 2021. New spy images from Germany show an undisguised test-mule of the Defender V8 variant that was spotted undergoing tests at the Nurburgring track.

As seen in the spy images, the Land Rover Defender V8 is devoid of any camouflage and changes to the exterior are minimal, save for the quad-tip exhausts at the rear. We are also likely to see a new rear bumper for the model. The test-mule sports ‘prototype vehicle’ badging at the front and rear as well.

Under the hood, the new variant of the Land Rover Defender is expected to get an eight-cylinder engine that could produce a power output of approximately 500bhp. Details regarding the specifications are scarce at the moment although previous reports suggest that the engine could be sourced from BMW.

While the new Defender V8 from Land Rover was expected to burn fuel via the 5.0-litre unit from the Range Rover Sport SVR, recent reports suggest that BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 could be the choice, courtesy of a powertrain sharing venture between the two brands. Although the spy images confirm the four-door 110 version, whether or not the two-door 90 variant will be offered in the V8 guise is yet to be revealed. Upon launch, the Land Rover Defender V8 will rival the likes of the Mercedes-AMG G63.