Audi India inaugurates new service facility in Delhi NCR

Audi India has inaugurated a new service facility in Delhi NCR. Spread over a total area of 43,000 sq.ft, the facility is known as Audi Service Delhi West. The service centre, located at Plot number 9A, Najafgarh road, Moti Nagar, houses 20 bays as well as a body shop facility.

Audi Service Delhi West has the capacity to service 40 cars per day in a single shift. The new facility, just as all other authorised workshops from the brand, are sanitised twice a day including all access points. All sanitised cars, ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation. Customers can book a service on the Audi India website or via the myAudi Connect app and can schedule a car pick-up and drop.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “I am happy to announce the opening of our new service facility in Delhi NCR with our strong partner Adventure Auto Car India. As a brand, we are firmly committed to widening our sales and service footprint and this is one more step in our journey to enhance the joy of owning an Audi. Over the last few weeks, we have seen a steady increase in aftersales activity as people prepare to resume their daily lives. With our growing car parc in the city, Audi Service Delhi West will create easy access for customers in the vicinity.”