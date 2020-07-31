Kia Motors crosses 1 lakh sales milestone in India

- Kia sold 97,745 units of the Seltos in India

- Carnival witnessed 3,614 unit sales

Kia Motors celebrates the historic milestone of 1 lakh cumulative sales in India. The sales for Kia in India is impressive considering the fact that the company is a new entrant with just two products – Seltos and Carnival. In India, Kia has sold 97,745 units of the Seltos and 3,614 units of the Carnival. With this, Kia has emerged as the fastest automaker in India to achieve this milestone in just 11 months.

Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 and soon emerged as a popular seller in its segment. Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said, “2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us. Reaching the one lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven-month time, is a testament to our commitment to India. Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet.”

The third product from the company, the Sonet compact SUV will be globally unveiled on 7 August. The vehicle will get first-in-segment features such as digital cluster, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and sound mood lighting. The company has revealed the official sketches of the upcoming vehicle and to learn more about it, click here.