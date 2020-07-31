Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition: Now in pictures

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Compass Night Eagle edition celebrates three years of the Compass in India and is limited to just 250 units. Let us have a look at the features and specifications of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition in a detailed picture gallery.

Based on the new Longitude Plus trim, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition features gloss black elements such as the seven-slat grille, DRLs and fog lamps bezels.

The Compass Night Eagle edition also features 18-inch black alloy wheels. The model is offered in four colours including Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

The Compass Night Eagle Edition also features a blacked-out logo and a gloss-black roof.

Inside, the Compass Night Eagle edition from Jeep receives updates in the form of black Techno leather seats.

The centre console is dominated by a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The dashboard of the limited edition Compass features gloss black accents that surround the AC vents.

Also on offer is Jeep’s signature Selec-Terrain system.

Engine options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Transmission options on the model include a seven-speed DCT unit for the petrol variant in the 4x2 guise while the diesel variant is offered with a six-speed manual unit in the 4x2 version and the nine-speed automatic transmission with the 4x4 system.