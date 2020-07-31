Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition: Now in pictures

CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Compass Night Eagle edition celebrates three years of the Compass in India and is limited to just 250 units. Let us have a look at the features and specifications of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition in a detailed picture gallery.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the new Longitude Plus trim, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition features gloss black elements such as the seven-slat grille, DRLs and fog lamps bezels.

    Jeep Compass Wheel

    The Compass Night Eagle edition also features 18-inch black alloy wheels. The model is offered in four colours including Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

    Jeep Compass Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Compass Night Eagle Edition also features a blacked-out logo and a gloss-black roof.

    Jeep Compass Front Row Seats

    Inside, the Compass Night Eagle edition from Jeep receives updates in the form of black Techno leather seats.

    Jeep Compass Infotainment System

    The centre console is dominated by a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Jeep Compass Infotainment System

    The dashboard of the limited edition Compass features gloss black accents that surround the AC vents.

    Jeep Compass Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    Also on offer is Jeep’s signature Selec-Terrain system.

    Jeep Compass Engine Shot

    Engine options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

    Jeep Compass Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Transmission options on the model include a seven-speed DCT unit for the petrol variant in the 4x2 guise while the diesel variant is offered with a six-speed manual unit in the 4x2 version and the nine-speed automatic transmission with the 4x4 system.

