Bentley Bentayga with four-seat and seven-seat layout unveiled

Crewe-based luxury marquee Bentley has unveiled two new versions of the Bentayga, including the four-seat version and the seven-seat version. The model was previously available exclusively in the five-seat format.

The Bentley Bentayga V8 and Speed models are available with either four-seat or seven-seat cabin options, while the Hybrid variant is offered with the four-seat layout as standard. The twin rear-seat model provides two passengers with features such as 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Also on offer is a centre console between the two rear seats that provides additional storage, USB charging sockets and a quilted backboard to separate the cabin from the boot area. The twin rear configuration also offers a further choice of individual options, including the rear entertainment package, Bluetooth headphones, fold-down picnic tables and individual console drinks cooler.

Inside the Bentley Bentayga seven-seat variant, the third row of seats can be folded away electronically at the push of a button, to provide maximum luggage capacity, while the middle row folds manually for ease of access. Engine options on the Bentley Bentayga include a 6.0-litre W12 unit, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 unit and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol unit with an electric motor.