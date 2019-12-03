Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound Jaguar F-Type facelift revealed with sleeker face and new V8

December 03, 2019, 01:51 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- The updated F-Type gets a sleeker design with a modern cabin

- Revised powertrain gets a new V8, but no manual gearbox option

Jaguar has thoroughly updated the F-Type with a new exterior design and a reworked cabin. The redesigned sports coupe now wears Jaguar’s new family face and under the hood, there’s a rejigged powertrain option as well.

In terms of design, the new F-Type gets a sleeker pair of headlamps which looks contemporary compared to the bulbous design on the outgoing model. The grille on the low-slung nose is tweaked as well along with massive air-vents on the front bumper and a sporty lip-spoiler. What grabs our attention are those air-intakes on the bonnet which give an overall ‘Need For Speed’ vibe to the car.

Jaguar F-Type Exterior

In profile and at the back, things remain more or less unchanged. You do get a new LED signature on the ‘chicane’ shape taillamps while the sporty diffusers and exhaust tips vary according to the trim levels. On the inside, the newest addition is the 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster . Jaguar’s TouchPro infotainment screen is present as well along with Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Jaguar F-Type Action

Coming to the powertrain options, Jaguar has added a new V8 to the current line-up of engine options which already include the V6, the older supercharged V8 and the smaller four-cylinder engines. There’s no manual gearbox though as all variants get a Quickshift automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the new V8 has an output of 444bhp and is available only in select markets. The supercharged V8 continues with its 567bhp in the R guise.

Jaguar F-Type Interior

Both the V8s comes fitted with something called the Quiet Start function which is an active exhaust valves system that allows a more subdued sound from the engine until the driver gets on the throttle. Other changes under the skin include revised suspension with adaptive dampers and reworked springs, anti-roll bars, tweaked rear knuckles and ball joints.

Jaguar F-Type Action

Pricing for the new F-Type ranges between 54,000 and 75,000 Pounds. It will go on sale in the UK in the first quarter of 2020 followed by other international markets. We expect an Indian debut to happen either by end-2020 or in early 2021.

Jaguar F-Type Exterior
Jaguar F-Type Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.17 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.14 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.06 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.16 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crores onwards

