India-bound Jaguar F-Type facelift spied ahead of official reveal

November 23, 2019, 04:39 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
India-bound Jaguar F-Type facelift spied ahead of official reveal
  • Both the coupe and convertible were spotted undergoing testing 
  • Expected to be revealed before end-2019 
Jaguar F-Type Exterior

Jaguar is currently busy revamping its line-up which was kickstarted with the XE facelift a few months back. Next in line is the XF and F-Pace along with the flagship F-Type sports car. Our spy sleuths spotted the pair of latter in the coupe and convertible bodystyle near Jaguar Land Rover's technical centre in Gaydon. 

Jaguar F-Type Exterior

As seen on the XE facelift, the new F-Type will adopt new design language which will also be seen on all the upcoming Jaguar vehicles. The updated F-Type will have a sleeker pair of headlamps and an angular LED lights positioned slightly lower down the nose. Moreover, the restyled facia under the minimal camo wrap hides the prominent grille and a new clamshell bonnet.   

Jaguar F-Type Exterior

At the back, the profile remains unchanged but we do know the new taillamps shape will be inspired from the XE facelift. However, the reshaped bumper and quad exhaust still appear to be in the nascent stage. On the inside, there will be a redesigned layout for the dashboard and the infotainment system. We expect newer features and creature comfort to be part of the update as well.  

Jaguar F-Type Exterior

In terms of powertrain, JLR will be put to rest the long-running supercharged V6 motor and it will be replaced by a new hybridised straight-six. The smaller four-pot units should be carried over. Apart from that, there are rumours of replacing the ageing 5.0-litre V8 with BMW sourced 4.4-litre unit, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.  

Jaguar F-Type Exterior

As the prototype appears almost production-ready and this isn’t a generation change, we don’t expect the official unveil to be too far now. Jaguar might take the covers off the F-Type facelift before the turn of the calendar while rest of the line-up will receive an update thereafter.  

  • Jaguar
  • f type
  • Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.17 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.14 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.06 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.16 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crores onwards

