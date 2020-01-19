Please Tell Us Your City

  • Jaguar F-Type facelift listed on official website; India launch likely soon

Jaguar F-Type facelift listed on official website; India launch likely soon

January 19, 2020, 08:43 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
197 Views
Be the first to comment
- The Jaguar F-Type facelift was unveiled last month

- The model will be offered with three powertrain options

The Jaguar F-Type facelift has now been listed on the manufacturer’s official Indian website, hinting that the launch might take place soon. The model was revealed last month, and receives an updated exterior and interior as well as rejigged engine options.

The facelifted Jaguar F-Type is offered in the P300, P450 and P575 trims. The former two will be RWD variants while the latter will be an AWD variant. The P300 trim will be powered by a four cylinder engine producing 296bhp/400Nm of torque. The P450 and P575 trims will be propelled by an eight cylinder engine producing 443bhp/580nm of torque and 567bhp/700Nm of torque. All engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Jaguar F-Type Interior

Exterior highlights of the Jaguar F-Type facelift include a new fascia with a sleek pair of headlamps, new grille, large air vents, air-intakes on the bonnet and a lip spoiler. At the rear, the model receives updated LED tail lights, sporty diffuser and exhaust tips varying in design based on the choice of trim. Inside, the 2020 Jaguar F-Type receives updates in the form of a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. 

  • Jaguar
  • f type
  • Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.17 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.14 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.06 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.16 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.1 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crores onwards

