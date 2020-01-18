Please Tell Us Your City

  • Force Motors T1N people carrier spied ahead of unveil on 22 January

Force Motors T1N people carrier spied ahead of unveil on 22 January

January 18, 2020, 07:05 PM IST by Carwale Team
Force Motors T1N people carrier spied ahead of unveil on 22 January

Force Motors will unveil a new people carrier for the Indian car market on 22 January. Code named T1N, it is expected to be a large people carrier, possibly with seating capacity for nine people. 

It is expected to be a Mercedes derived product and will find a place in the Force hierarchy below the much larger Traveller series of vehicles. It is expected to be diesel powered and BS6 compliant. 

Given its obvious size, we expect that they will be targeting the likes of the fleet market and luxury hotels. 

Force Motors will be attending the 2020 Auto Expo and we expect that they will showcase this vehicle, the T1N, alongside other models including a brand new Gurkha 4X4 SUV.

