Kia QYI compact SUV concept teased ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

- Kia QYI compact SUV concept will make global debut at the Auto Expo in Delhi

- The model will be launched in H2 2020

Kia Motors India has revealed a sneak-peek of its upcoming concept compact SUV, codenamed the QYI. The concept will be globally unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi and will be the third offering from the brand in India.

The Kia QYI compact SUV concept showcased in the images here reveals a few features that are expected to make it to the production-spec model. These feature highlights include the signature Kia design elements such as the LED DRLs, red highlight on the body cladding and the tiger nose grille, floating roof design, diamond cut alloy wheels, faux skid plates and LED light bar connecting the tail lights.

To be underpinned by the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, the Kia QYI compact SUV is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in the de-tuned format. Also on offer will be the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that will be borrowed from the Venue. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine is likely to be available only with a five-speed manual gearbox. Once launched, the Kia QYI will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.