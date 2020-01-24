Mercedes-Benz India introduces fast lane body and paint repair

- New customer-centric service initiative

- Targeted for quicker repairs

- Will be introduced to many cities gradually

Mercedes-Benz has announced its new service initiative in India named 'Fast Lane Body and Paint repair'. With this, the carmaker aims to offer faster accidental repair jobs to customers.

It’s a one-of-its-kind dedicated initiative, under which Mercedes-Benz car owners can get specified accident repairs jobs done within three days. This includes repairs and body paint jobs too. All of this is achieved in a short time thanks to the use of efficient processes. Even faster drying components are used to minimise downtimes, while making sure there's no compromise on the quality of repairs.

This new ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint’ repair service aims to enhance the overall ownership experience as the customers can get their car repaired quickly and back on the road reducing hassles. This customer-centric service initiative adds to the owners' experience as a key differentiator in the luxury car segment in India. For now, it's available for customers in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune only. However, it eventually will be made available across more cities in our country.