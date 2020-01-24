Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz India introduces fast lane body and paint repair

Mercedes-Benz India introduces fast lane body and paint repair

January 24, 2020, 11:01 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
846 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz India introduces fast lane body and paint repair

- New customer-centric service initiative

- Targeted for quicker repairs

- Will be introduced to many cities gradually

Mercedes-Benz has announced its new service initiative in India named 'Fast Lane Body and Paint repair'. With this, the carmaker aims to offer faster accidental repair jobs to customers.

It’s a one-of-its-kind dedicated initiative, under which Mercedes-Benz car owners can get specified accident repairs jobs done within three days. This includes repairs and body paint jobs too. All of this is achieved in a short time thanks to the use of efficient processes. Even faster drying components are used to minimise downtimes, while making sure there's no compromise on the quality of repairs.

This new ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint’ repair service aims to enhance the overall ownership experience as the customers can get their car repaired quickly and back on the road reducing hassles. This customer-centric service initiative adds to the owners' experience as a key differentiator in the luxury car segment in India. For now, it's available for customers in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune only. However, it eventually will be made available across more cities in our country.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Exterior
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • CLA
  • Mercedes-Benz CLA
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Mercedes-Benz CLA Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 37.74 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 40.77 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 38.58 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 38.91 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 39.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 35.46 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 39.47 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 35.49 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 36.02 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

First Drive: Mercedes CLA Class

First Drive: Mercedes CLA Class

PowerDrift starts 2015 with two great happening ...

490 Likes
43018 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

413 Likes
33375 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

29th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in