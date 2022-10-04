Kia Carens recalled for potential error in ACU module

- Kia Carens recall to be solved via software update

- The carmaker has not revealed the number of units affected

Kia India has announced a voluntary recall campaign for the Carens MPV. This recall is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software. The company has not revealed the number of units that could be affected due to the recall.

According to Kia, the software update to fix this potential issue will be provided free of cost. The carmaker will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Customers of the affected Kia Carens vehicles are required to get in touch with their respective dealers to schedule an appointment. Additionally, they can also visit the brand’s official website, use the Kia app or call customer care to check if their vehicle is among the affected units.

Also read:

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Comparison Test: The Better Six Seater

Kia Sonet X-Line: Now in pictures

2022 Kia Sonet Turbo Petrol Automatic First Drive Review