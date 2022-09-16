CarWale
    Kia Sonet X-Line: Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,588 Views
    Kia Sonet X-Line: Now in pictures

    Earlier this month, Kia India launched the Sonet X-Line in the country, with prices starting at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including 1.0 DCT and 1.5 AT. How does the X-Line stand out from the regular Sonet? Let’s find out.

    Kia Sonet Front View

    Based on the top-spec GT trim, the Kia Sonet X-Line gets an exclusive Matte Graphite paintjob, which makes it the first model in its segment to get a matte colour.

    Kia Sonet Grille

    The grille with a diamond knurling pattern, as Kia calls it, now gets a Piano Black finish. A similar treatment is carried over to the front and rear skid plates as well as the fog light garnish.

    Kia Sonet Wheel

    On either side, the Kia Sonet X-Line gets crystal-cut alloy wheels with gloss black inserts.

    Kia Sonet Front Row Seats

    Inside, the new Kia Sonet X-Line receives a ‘Splendid Sage’ dual-tone interior theme with sports seats at the front, as well as orange stitching and the X-Line logos. Also on offer is a black headliner.

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Kia Sonet X-Line is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque paired with a DCT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit that produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. 

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.78 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.76 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.32 Lakh

