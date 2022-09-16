Kia Sonet X-Line: Now in pictures

Earlier this month, Kia India launched the Sonet X-Line in the country, with prices starting at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including 1.0 DCT and 1.5 AT. How does the X-Line stand out from the regular Sonet? Let’s find out.

Based on the top-spec GT trim, the Kia Sonet X-Line gets an exclusive Matte Graphite paintjob, which makes it the first model in its segment to get a matte colour.

The grille with a diamond knurling pattern, as Kia calls it, now gets a Piano Black finish. A similar treatment is carried over to the front and rear skid plates as well as the fog light garnish.

On either side, the Kia Sonet X-Line gets crystal-cut alloy wheels with gloss black inserts.

Inside, the new Kia Sonet X-Line receives a ‘Splendid Sage’ dual-tone interior theme with sports seats at the front, as well as orange stitching and the X-Line logos. Also on offer is a black headliner.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet X-Line is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque paired with a DCT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit that produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.