2022 Kia Sonet Turbo Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

When the Sonet was first introduced, it had Kia’s connected tech called UVO connect, which is now rebranded to KIA connect. The latter is what you get inside the 2022 Sonet. More importantly, Kia has upgraded the safety features by offering four airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard on all variants. Better still, the top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ variants continue to come with six airbags. The rest of the features and the overall look have been retained for the 2022 model range.

Its Seltos-like console that integrates the infotainment system and the driver’s display looks nice. And the quality of material used all around the cabin is good, too. We like the tactile feel of all the buttons – be it for the air-con unit or on the steering wheel. The flat-bottom steering in the GT line isn’t meaty but feels nice to hold. Behind it, the instrument cluster has a digital speedometer with analogue dials on either side; however, these dials are extremely small and are difficult to see on the move. The touchscreen is as smooth and intuitive as ever, and the infotainment system is bundled with plenty of feel-good features.

The driver's seat is manually adjustable for height and, overall, offers good support. And though the steering only adjusts for rake and not reach, finding a suitable driving position isn’t difficult. With sorted ergonomics and thin A-pillars, the visibility outside is good, too.

Moving to the rear seats, the bench has good back support on offer, but the seat base could have done with some extra under-thigh support to feel more comfortable. While the scooped roof helps with ample headroom, legroom is just about adequate. Accommodating three here won’t be a comfortable affair either, thanks to the tight shoulder room. Not only is the Sonet’s cabin a nice place to be in, but it is also one of the most feature-loaded in the segment. Standout features include – six airbags, ventilated seats, connected car tech with voice commands, an integrated air purifier, a seven-speaker Bose music system, mood lighting, TPMS, and drive/traction modes.