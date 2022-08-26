2022 Range Rover 3.0-litre diesel Autobiography LWB First Look

What’s new on the outside?

This is perhaps one of the biggest changes that Land Rover has made to the Range Rover in this modern era. In wanting to keep the design timeless, they have removed a lot of the exterior bling and design elements in favour of smooth lines; so smooth, in fact, that a first glance would leave you to believe that this car is a prototype. The face is dominated by new sleek full-LED headlamps while the signature Range Rover grille and green Range Rover logo sit proudly in the middle. It’s a familiar look, but thanks to the sleeker headlamps, you can easily tell that this is the new generation car.

The most significant change is visible in the profile, where there are hardly any lines visible. In fact, the only two major design elements visible on the side are the black cladding on the flared wheel arches and a chrome element towards the front of the car. The car that we had a chance to preview was running 185/45 R22 wheels, one of the largest on offer in India. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as it has become a common trend to “bling” up the Range Rover with massive aftermarket wheels sporting intricate patterns.

At the rear, the minimalism is a tad bit lesser thanks to the chrome bezel around the boot lid or at least that’s what it looks like until you step on the brake pedal/turn on the lights and realise the black elements on the side are the brake lamps. Other highlights include the chrome strip below the number plate slot and a chrome bash plate element. This minimalist design is a brilliant step considering that among those who can afford it, the Range Rover is one of the most heavily customised vehicles making this somewhat blank canvas a ready-to-go piece. In the larger scheme of things, the minimal lines mean the car’s exterior design will age well when it’s time to move to the next generation of the vehicle.