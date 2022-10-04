CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volkswagen India registers a sale of 4,103 units in September 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    537 Views
    Volkswagen India registers a sale of 4,103 units in September 2022

    - Volkswagen India recorded a Y-o-Y increase of 60 per cent in sales

    - 7000 units of the Virtus delivered

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sold 4,103 units in September 2022, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of over 60 per cent. The company sold 2,563 units during the same period last year. The brand added that it has already delivered 7,000 units of the Virtus sedan. 

    Notably, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Taigun’s launch in India, Volkswagen introduced the Taigun Anniversary Edition in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 15.69 lakh. It also gets a new colour called Rising Blue. Recent spy shots further revealed a matte edition of the mid-size SUV which could be introduced in the coming months.

    Speaking about the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver the best. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are confident that with our 360-degree efforts, we will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India.”

    Also read:

    Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 15.69 lakh

    Honda City Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Mileage and Performance Compared

    Volkswagen Taigun spotted in a new matte exterior shade

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 15,378 units in September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1773 Views
    24 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1773 Views
    24 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen India registers a sale of 4,103 units in September 2022