Volkswagen India registers a sale of 4,103 units in September 2022

- Volkswagen India recorded a Y-o-Y increase of 60 per cent in sales

- 7000 units of the Virtus delivered

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sold 4,103 units in September 2022, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of over 60 per cent. The company sold 2,563 units during the same period last year. The brand added that it has already delivered 7,000 units of the Virtus sedan.

Notably, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Taigun’s launch in India, Volkswagen introduced the Taigun Anniversary Edition in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 15.69 lakh. It also gets a new colour called Rising Blue. Recent spy shots further revealed a matte edition of the mid-size SUV which could be introduced in the coming months.

Speaking about the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver the best. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are confident that with our 360-degree efforts, we will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India.”

