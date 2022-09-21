Honda City Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Mileage and Performance Compared

Driving Dynamics

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0-litre Manual

When you start up the 1.0-litre TSI of the Virtus, you find it to be quite refined with no vibrations despite it being a three-cylinder engine. We expected a little more grunt lower down the rev range, but this being a turbocharged engine, the meat of the matter is in the mid-range. Its gear slots aren’t the most exciting either and we expected more feel from the gearbox. But the clutch action is light and it is easy to operate. Even the steering has a nice weight to it, and you have good visibility which surely helps in slow-moving traffic. Overall it’s a nice place to be in with the modern cabin.

Now, you can upshift before 2,000rpm but the lack of low-end torque would leave you wanting for more. Yet, once the turbo is all spooled up and ready around 2,500rpm, there’s an instant response from the engine. Moreover, it gets the engine start/stop function which instantly switches off the engine and doesn’t start back quickly until the clutch is engaged, thus saving fuel each time.

This should definitely help the fuel efficiency figures of the Virtus in this test. Then, there’s a good amount of shove from this 1,000cc motor and you can easily hold triple-digit speeds without straining the motor. On the flip side, it is not the best-sounding motor. And that’s majorly because of its three-cylinder configuration.

Honda City 1.5-litre Manual

Get behind the wheel of the Honda City and you’d notice instantly how refined this naturally aspirated four-cylinder is. It is vibration-free and rev-happy. There’s a good amount of low-end grunt as well, so it doesn’t require constant gear shifts when pottering around town. For instance, you are cruising in the city at say 50-60kmph in the sixth gear, you encounter a speed breaker or a junction and you brake to reduce the speed to say 35kmph, yet the engine still wouldn’t stutter. Thus, reducing your need to constantly work the gearbox.

This brings us to the gearbox and clutch – the gearbox is sweet-shifting with perfect throws and the clutch, although slightly spongy, is quite light. Even ergonomically, the City feels much better with your elbow resting perfectly on the armrest and the gear lever right in your palm. The visibility behind the wheel is good and seating is also comfortable so spending long hours behind the wheel shouldn’t be a problem.

Now, as they say, there’s no replacement for displacement, and that stands true for the low-speed drivability of the Honda City. In stop-and-go traffic, it gains momentum effortlessly and speeds up quite cleanly. And as you up the pace, you can even skip a gear, and the engine would settle in without sounding stressed. The Honda City’s cruising ability is commendable on the highways too.