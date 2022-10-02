CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun spotted in new matte exterior shade

    Jay Shah

    - Currently available in six exterior colours 

    - Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary edition introduced

    In the last year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced two new models in the country – Taigun and Virtus. While the Virtus is relatively new, the Taigun has completed one year and was also recently introduced in the First Anniversary avatar. Now, spotted testing alongside its, DNA cousin, the Skoda Kushaq was a test mule of the Taigun painted in a matte exterior shade. 

    Interestingly, the test mule was spotted sans any camouflage and besides the new colour, the SUV did not feature any visual enhancement. Presently, the Taigun is available in Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. 

    The mid-size SUV is offered in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. While the six-speed manual is standard for both mills, the former is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and the latter is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. 

    Last month, the automaker launched the Taigun First Anniversary edition at a starting price of Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The special version is based on the Topline variant and demands a premium of Rs 29,999. For the extra dough, the First Anniversary Edition gets a new Rising Blue exterior hue, a gloss black finish on the roof and ORVMs, and ‘1st Anniversary’ lettering inside out. 

