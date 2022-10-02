Nissan Motor India registers 18 per cent growth in sales in September 2022

- Nissan Magnite accumulates over 1 lakh bookings to date

- Cumulative sales of 7,265 units in September 2022

Nissan Motor India registered a cumulative growth of 18 per cent in September 2022 as compared to the same period last year. The company registered 7,265 unit sales last month, which includes 4,088 unit exports and domestic sales of 3,177 units. The Magnite compact SUV is a key contributor to the company’s sales. Interestingly, the Magnite claims to have accumulated over 1,00,000 bookings till date.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum in domestic and export markets. The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments.”

As a part of customer welfare initiatives, Nissan has announced the Quality Month campaign starting 26 September till 11 November 2022, across all sales and after-sales customer touchpoints. The latest initiative focuses on customer convenience with express service, pick-drop service, doorstep services, and service clinics.