Weekly news round-up: Tata Tiago EV launched, New Hyundai Verna spied, Tata Safari XMS variant launched

Some of the leading automakers in the country have introduced new models in the week gone by. Additionally, we had also come across spy shots of upcoming new car models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

Tata Motors has further extended the Safari SUV line-up in India with the launch of the new XMS variant. The newly added variant is positioned between the XM and XT variants. The new variant offers several new features and continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.

Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh

The Indian automaker, Tata Motors has introduced its third electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on 10 October, while its deliveries will start in January 2023. Tata Tiago EV is powered by two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with a claimed range of 250km and 315km, respectively. The electric hatchback supports 3.3kW and 7.2kW home charging, along with DC fast charging. The latter can charge it in 57 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive launched in India at Rs 10.48 lakh

The Japanese automaker Toyota has announced the prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive range. The Hyryder is available in E, S, G, and V variants with prices ranging from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyryder Neodrive is powered by a .5-litre petrol engine and a 12-volt battery that has a combined output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque.

New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing yet again

The upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna was recently spied testing on Indian roads. The new model will debut will a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being offered with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options.

New Tata Harrier spotted testing; to get redesigned front fascia

A heavily camouflaged version of the Tata Harrier was spied testing the country. The SUV was introduced in the country in January 2019 and it has a fair share of fan following. To further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the updated SUV will get new cosmetic and feature upgrades.