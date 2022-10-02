CarWale
    Honda Cars India registered 29 per cent growth in September 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Honda Cars India registered 29 per cent growth in September 2022

    - Honda City and Amaze continue to be the popular selling models 

    - Festivities drive demand for Honda cars in India

    As car sales begin to pick up pace in the festive season, Honda Cars India reported monthly domestic sales of 8,714 units in September 2022 as against 6,765 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent. That said, the export numbers dropped by 21.28 per cent with 2,333 unit sales last month as compared to 2,964 unit sales in September 2021.      

    Commenting on the sales performance in September 2022, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive demand for has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during the Navratras, Dussehra, and Diwali periods. Our volume models, Honda City and Amaze continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales. City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunity to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solutions and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them.”

