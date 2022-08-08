Is this Toyota’s new Coupe SUV for India?

- To be co-developed with Maruti Suzuki

- Likely to make its debut at Auto Expo 2023

It has hardly been a week since Maruti Suzuki’s new coupe SUV was spotted testing in the country. Now, a new test mule that appears to be Toyota’s version of the Coupe SUV has been spied testing alongside Maruti’s prototype. Cloaked in black sheets, the SUV has quite a few distinguishing exterior styling elements from Maruti’s version. Let us know more about it.

Although the front fascia of the SUV is not visible in the spy pictures, one can spot the new multi-spoke design of the alloy wheels. Further, the test mule has a raked window line with a shorter rear quarter glass. The rear, too, has an angular roof-mounted spoiler and the boot lid appears to be longer as compared to Maruti’s prototype. As for the features, the SUV is expected to come with a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, an electric sunroof, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity.

After the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, these pair coupe SUVs will be the second set of models being developed by Maruti and Toyota jointly under the signed alliance in 2017. Last month, Toyota unveiled and opened the bookings of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The new mid-size SUV is a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and boasts mild and strong hybrid powertrains, connected car tech, and modern features.

The technical specifications of Toyota’s new SUV are not known at the moment. However, it could use Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol mill. The 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo-petrol engine could also make its comeback with the SUV. We expect the carmaker to take the covers off this new coupe SUV at the Auto Expo that is scheduled to take place in January 2023.

Image Source