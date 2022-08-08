CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Is this Toyota’s new Coupe SUV for India?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    127 Views
    Is this Toyota’s new Coupe SUV for India?

    - To be co-developed with Maruti Suzuki

    - Likely to make its debut at Auto Expo 2023

    It has hardly been a week since Maruti Suzuki’s new coupe SUV was spotted testing in the country. Now, a new test mule that appears to be Toyota’s version of the Coupe SUV has been spied testing alongside Maruti’s prototype. Cloaked in black sheets, the SUV has quite a few distinguishing exterior styling elements from Maruti’s version. Let us know more about it. 

    Although the front fascia of the SUV is not visible in the spy pictures, one can spot the new multi-spoke design of the alloy wheels. Further, the test mule has a raked window line with a shorter rear quarter glass. The rear, too, has an angular roof-mounted spoiler and the boot lid appears to be longer as compared to Maruti’s prototype. As for the features, the SUV is expected to come with a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, an electric sunroof, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity.

    Toyota Left Front Three Quarter

    After the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, these pair coupe SUVs will be the second set of models being developed by Maruti and Toyota jointly under the signed alliance in 2017. Last month, Toyota unveiled and opened the bookings of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The new mid-size SUV is a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and boasts mild and strong hybrid powertrains, connected car tech, and modern features. 

    The technical specifications of Toyota’s new SUV are not known at the moment. However, it could use Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol mill. The 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo-petrol engine could also make its comeback with the SUV. We expect the carmaker to take the covers off this new coupe SUV at the Auto Expo that is scheduled to take place in January 2023. 

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 3 Mahindra cars sold in India in July 2022
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Safari, Nexon, and Tiago in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1841 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1841 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this Toyota’s new Coupe SUV for India?