Top 3 Mahindra cars sold in India in July 2022

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra outsold Kia to claim the fourth rank in July 2022. The company registered cumulative sales of 27,862 units in July as compared to 20,797 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 34 per cent. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero is a strong contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. Back in July 2022, the Mahindra Bolero registered 7,917 unit sales compared to 6,491 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is the second bestseller for Mahindra in July 2022. The SUV registered 6,277 unit sales in India last month. Depending on the variant, the XUV700 attracts a waiting period of over one year. The delivery timelines have been impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 claimed the third rank with 5,937 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 6,027 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a mild drop of one per cent. This SUV has missed the second rank by just 340 units.