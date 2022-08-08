CarWale
    CharzNeT partners with BikeWo to install over 50,000 EV chargers

    Gajanan Kashikar

    CharzNeT partners with BikeWo to install over 50,000 EV chargers

    EV Charging solution provider CharzNeT and EV two-wheeler solution firm BikeWo have joined hands to set up a network of 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping points for electric two-, three-, and four-wheelers across India by 2023. For this, CharzNeT will invest Rs 70 crore.

    With this partnership, CharzNeT aims to leverage the dealership and distributor network of BikeWo to set up the EV charging network and swapping facility while expanding its EV charging services to all cities in the country.

    Meanwhile, the EV charging solution company develops and manufactures its chargers in India with a monthly production capacity of 20,000 units. It intends to double its production capacity in the next 18 months. Meanwhile, ChazNeT has already set up 300 charging stations across metropolitan cities, such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and so on.

    Chakravarthy Ambati, co-founder, CharzNeT said that this partnership will enable them to use their collective resources and achieve the vision of building the largest EV network in India.

    Source - United News of India

