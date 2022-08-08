MG teases new two-seater convertible car

Morris Garages has released a minute-long teaser video, titled ‘Return of the Legend’, showing its upcoming two-seater electric roadster car. Although this convertible is based on the Cyberster concept revealed last year, the video title ‘Return of the Lengend’ indicates that MG might pay homage to its iconic sports car, the MGB roadster.

If the teaser video is to go by, the MG two-seater convertible appears to be a production-ready model compared to the concept Cyberster. Further, the teaser shows glimpses of its silhouette, convertible roof opening, door-mounted outside rear-view mirrors, somewhat-oval-shaped headlamps, an LED bar with arrow tip-shaped rear lights, and a swan-tail style spoiler. Interestingly, it also features scissor doors.

Inside, the cabin comes with a yoke-style steering wheel and sports seats, which were dubbed zero-gravity seats during the unveiling of the Cyberster concept. Although other details about its interior are unavailable, the brand is likely to bestow it with 5G connectivity.

As per the firm, the concept Cyberster can achieve zero to 100kmph in less than three seconds and can travel 800km on a single charge. However, the production-ready convertible is unlikely to carry forward the same performance and range figures. Meanwhile, MG has not yet revealed the unveil details of its brand-new offering.