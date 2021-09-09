India car sales analysed – August 2021

The global shortage of semiconductors has been bothering automakers for a while now. And, the component shortage has affected car sales in India as well. In terms of month-on-month sales, the auto industry registered 2,59,555-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 2,94,330-unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering an 11.8 per cent drop in sales. That said, the auto industry witnessed a 10.9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales last month as compared to 2,34,079-unit sales in August 2020.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have retained the top-three positions in the country. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki witnessed an 8.9 per cent drop in sales, which is believed to be its highest drop in sales in the last few years. The compact segment has been the most affected due to the shortage of components. To learn more about it, click here. The company sold 1,03,187 units in India in August 2021 as compared to 1,13,033 units in the same period last year. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Hyundai

Hyundai holds the second rank in terms of cumulative sales in the country. The company witnessed a 2.3 per cent growth in sales with 46,866-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 45,809-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has registered a healthy 50.8 per cent growth in sales in August 2021 with 28,017-unit sales as compared to 18,583-unit sales in the same period last year. In terms of M-o-M sales, Tata Motors witnessed a 7.2 per cent drop in sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Kia India

Kia India outsold Mahindra last month. The company sold 16,750 units in the country last month as compared to 10,853-unit sales in the country in August 2020, thereby registering a growth of 54.3 per cent. The Seltos was the strongest contributor to the company sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top two Kia models sold in the country.

Mahindra

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has slipped down to fifth position last month. The company sold 15,786 units in August 2021 as compared to 13,407-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 17.7 per cent growth in sales. The top three sellers for the company last month are as follows.

Toyota

Japanese automaker Toyota has registered an impressive 129.9 per cent growth in sales. The Innova Crysta was the bestselling model for the company last month. The company sold 12,769 units in August 2021 as compared to 5,555-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are as follows.

Honda

The Japanese automaker, Honda holds the seventh rank in terms of sales with 11,177-unit sales last month as compared to 7,509-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 48.8 per cent growth in sales. The Amaze compact sedan and the City sedan were the key contributors to the company’s sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top-selling models.

Renault

Renault has witnessed a 20.4 per cent growth in the country with 9,703-unit sales as compared to 8,060-unit sales in the same period last year. The Triber, Kwid, and Kiger have been the key contributors to the company’s sales in the country. The model-wise sales figures for the top-selling models are as follows.

MG Motor

Back in August, MG Motor had registered 36.8 per cent growth in sales with 3,900 units sold as compared to 2,851-unit sales in August 2020. The Hector is the lone contributor to this figure with 3,276-unit sales in August 2021. Interestingly, the Hector sales have grown by 20 per cent as compared to 2,732-unit sales in August last year.

Skoda

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has witnessed a healthy growth of 281.8 per cent in sales with 3,829 units sold last month as compared to 1,003-unit sales in the same period in 2020. The recently introduced Kushaq SUV has been driving sales for the company last month. Among the total sales, 2,904 units were of the Kushaq.

Nissan

Nissan has been outsold by MG Motors and Skoda last month. That said, Nissan has registered 296.2 per cent growth in sales in August with 3,209-unit sales as compared to 810 units in the same period last year. The Magnite is the lone contributor to the company sales with 2,984-unit sales.

Volkswagen

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen has witnessed a decent 16 per cent growth in sales with 1,631-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 1,407-unit sales in the same period last year. Of the total sales, 1,306 units are contributed by the Polo.

Ford

Ford is the second automaker on this list to report a significant drop in sales last month. The company sold 1,508 units in the country as compared to 4,731 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive drop of 68.1 per cent. Of the total number, 928 units are from the Endeavour SUV alone.

FCA

FCA registered 1,173-unit sales from the Jeep Compass as compared to 468-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 151 per cent. The company has recently introduced the Wrangler which is expected to contribute to the company’s sales in the days to come.

Citroën

Citroën has recently entered the Indian market with the C5 Aircross. The company sold 50 units of the C5 Aircross in India in August 2021.