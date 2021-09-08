MG Astor to be globally revealed on 15 September

- To debut with industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology

- The technology is tested and developed for Indian road conditions

Post much wait, MG Motor India will globally reveal the technologically advanced, Astor SUV in the country on 15 September, 2021. The upcoming MG Astor SUV will feature the industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology that is believed to be tested and developed for Indian conditions. Post the official unveil, the vehicle is expected to be launched close to Diwali.

The personal AI assistant is designed by the American company, Star Design. The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to engage with the people in the car. The Autonomous Level-2 system includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). To learn more about the advanced technology in the upcoming MG Astor, click here.

As for the interior, the MG Astor is expected to get a dual-tone black and brown theme. To learn more about the interior highlights, click here. The mechanical details are likely to be revealed at the time of its official unveiling. We believe that the upcoming model is expected to be offered in 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options which are currently offered in the international markets. The vehicle might be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

More details about the MG Astor will be known post the official online unveil on 15 September, 2021.