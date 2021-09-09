Compact SUV emerges as the bestselling segment in the country in August 2021

- SUVs emerge as a strong contributor to overall sales in August 2021

- Compact hatchback segment registers 29 per cent drop in sales last month

The compact SUV sales in the country have doubled in recent times. Interestingly, the mid-SUV segment has emerged as the second highest-selling segment in the country, followed by the compact hatchback and premium hatchback segments. Given the strong demand for compact SUVs, most of the leading automakers in the country have introduced new models in this popular segment.

Supporting these claims, the compact SUV segment registered 54,277-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 26,825-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a strong 102 per cent growth in sales. The top three compact SUVs sold in India last month were the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (12,906 units), Tata Nexon (10,006 units), and the Hyundai Venue (8,377 units). Interestingly, the sales for these three models have grown by 87 per cent, 93 per cent, and one per cent, respectively as compared to the same period last year.

The mid-SUV segment holds the second rank in terms of sales. Back in August, the mid-SUV segment registered cumulative sales of 42,666 units as compared to 35,069-unit sales in August 2020, thereby registering 22 per cent growth in sales. The Hyundai Creta (12,597 units), Kia Seltos (8,619 units), and Hyundai Alcazar (3,468 units) claimed the top-three position in this segment. In terms of year-on-year growth, the Creta SUV has registered a seven per cent growth in sales, while the Seltos managed to claim the second rank even after a drop of 19 per cent in sales. The Hyundai Alcazar emerged as the third highest-selling model in its segment last month.

The compact hatchback segment has slipped down to the third bestselling segment in the country. This segment has witnessed a 29 per cent drop in sales with cumulative sales of 39,639 units in August 2021 as compared to 56,151 units sold in August last year. All cars in this category have reported a drop in sales. The top-three models sold in this category were the Swift (12,483 units), Wagon R (9,628 units), and the Grand i10 Nios (8,023 units). All three models have reported a drop of 16 per cent, 30 per cent, and 21 per cent, respectively.