Hyundai Venue waiting period in India extends up to 24 weeks

- 2023 Venue prices in India were announced last month

- The sub-four metre SUV rivals the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon

Hyundai India introduced the 2023 Venue in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV competes with the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza in the Indian market.

Hyundai Venue diesel waiting period

The diesel-powered variants of the Hyundai Venue currently command a waiting period of 20-24 weeks in the Mumbai region. These variants are powered by a 1.5-litre motor generating 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired only to a six-speed manual unit.

Hyundai Venue petrol waiting period

The petrol variants of the MY23 Venue have a waiting period of 8-12 weeks in the Mumbai region. Customers can choose from two petrol engines, including a 1.2-litre NA unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. The former develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and is mated with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol engine, which produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, comes paired with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.