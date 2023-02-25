CarWale

    Hyundai Alcazar waiting period in India extends up to 12 weeks

    Hyundai Alcazar waiting period in India extends up to 12 weeks

    - Signature variant has the longest waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks

    - Alcazar now comes with six airbags as standard

    Hyundai recently refreshed its lineup with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines. Among the lot, Alcazar, the three-row SUV, also got its powertrain updated to meet the new emission norms.  Not just that, the SUV is now safer as it has been equipped with six airbags as standard.

    Now, to get the Hyundai Alcazar delivered the customers might have to wait for as long as 12 weeks.The SUV is offered with two engine options across six trim levels, including Prestige, Platinum, Signature, Prestige (O), Platinum (O), and Signature (O) variants. 

    The base variant, Prestige has the lowest waiting period of four to six weeks from the date of booking, while the Platinum variant commands a waiting duration of eight to ten weeks. That said, the top-of-the-line Signature variant has the longest waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Front Three Quarter

    The above-mentioned waiting period is tentative and may vary depending on the region, variant, dealership, and other factors. We suggest you to contact the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership for more information.

