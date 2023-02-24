CarWale

    Next-gen Toyota Supra rumoured to be an EV

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    114 Views
    -         Likely to be based on e-TNGA platform 

    -         Expected only after 2025 

    If rumours are anything to go by, the next-gen Toyota Supra might go all-electric. Moreover, the Mk6 Supra will ditch the BMW-collaboration straight-six engine after 2025 for an electric powertrain based on the Japanese carmaker’s e-TNGA platform.  

    The sixth-gen Supra in most likeliness will retain an RWD layout with motors mounted on the rear axle supported by the e-TNGA underpinnings. There’s no official word from the carmaker but with competition like Nissan’s GT-R and Alpine’s upcoming sports car are expected to be EVs, the next Supra might also go the zero-emission way.  

    Before the EV replacement arrives, the A90 Supra will reportedly get a high-performance GRMN version with twin-turbocharging and a Nurburgring lap time. If it will be the swansong of the current Supra, the power output is expected to be more than 550bhp. But before jumping ship to complete EV, a step towards a hybrid powertrain seems more logical. But at this point, the Supra EV is as real as Loch Ness Monster. 

