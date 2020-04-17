Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel mileage figures revealed

- Venue 1.5L diesel delivers 23.4kmpl

- It is the most fuel-efficient compact SUV

- The 1.5L motor produces 99bhp and 240Nm

Hyundai recently introduced the Creta-sourced 1.5-litre diesel motor in the Venue compact SUV. Now, we have the fuel economy figures of the Venue 1.5 diesel, which delivers 23.3kmpl. In comparison, the now discontinued 1.4-litre diesel motor returned a slightly higher mileage of 23.7kmpl.

Despite having a slightly lower fuel economy compared to the 1.4-litre motor, the Venue is still the most fuel-efficient diesel compact SUV. As a reference, the Venue is trailed by the Tata Nexon diesel, which delivers 22.4kmpl. The Ford EcoSport, in comparison, returns 21.7kmpl while the Mahindra XUV300, being the most powerful of the lot, comes last with 20kmpl (ARAI certified mileage for BS4 variant).

The 1.5-litre diesel motor in the Hyundai Venue produces 99bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The Venue is also available with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. The latter also gets a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.