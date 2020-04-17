BMW 4 Series family spied testing alongside high-performance M4

- The new 4 Series will take cues from Concept i4

- Large-size Kidney Grille is inevitable

BMW is currently working on the coupe version of the G20 3 Series. Under the Bavarian carmaker’s new naming strategy, the coupe and cabriolet version of the 3 Series sedan will adopt a 4 Series moniker. We have already seen a glimpse of the upcoming 4 Series in the form of the Concept i4. Now, our spy sleuths have captured the 4 Series family undergoing testing. Along with it, the M4 performance version was also spotted not caring to hide its massive grille anymore.

The new 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and the M4 are caught on many occasions ranging from winter testing in Lapland to burning rubber at the Nurburgring. As we have seen on the Concept i4, the 4 Series won’t have a 3 Series sedan’s headlamp design. It will adopt an 8 Series-like styling for the headlight which will be flanking the extravagantly huge Kidney Grilles. The higher variants like the M40i will have a mesh grille design. Whereas, we expect vertical louvres for the standard trims. There are separate louvres present on either side but these might be faux intakes, we reckon.

Unlike the previous-gen 4 Series, the new 4 Cabriolet will adopt a soft-top. The top-down images of the convertible reveal the rear seats won’t be very spacious. Apart from that, the wind deflector is also present behind the front seats. At the back, the tail lamps design will also be similar to ones seen on the 8 Series Coupe rather than what is present on the 3 Series. The dual-exhaust ports hint the sporty intentions of the 4 Series.

Meanwhile, the 4 Gran Coupe is also in works, which is a 4 Series Coupe but with four doors. It will join the 4 Coupe and Cabriolet and will take styling cues from the larger 8 Series Gran Coupe. On the other hand, we also know an M derivative of each of the body style will also arrive shortly after. The M4 spotted here gets the usual recipe of massive wheels, lowered ride height, flared wheel arches, aggressive bumpers and quad exhaust at the back.

In terms of powertrain, the standard 4 Series will borrow the engine and gearbox from the 3 Series. So the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines will be joined by the bigger straight-six units. Although there are no hybrids planned for the 4 Series, BMW is working on an all-electric version of the 4. To be called the i4, the pure electric sedan will be sold under the iNext sub-brand. On the other hand, the M4 will get BMW's S58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six making around 480bhp in the standard guise or around 510bhp in the Competition trim. Power will be sent to all-four wheel through an automatic gearbox, however, a manual transmission is also on the cards.

The new 4 Series was expected to arrive later this year with market launch in 2021. However, it might be delayed a few months owing to the ongoing pandemic. Indian debut will happen only after the 4 Series goes on sale in the international market.