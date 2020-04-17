Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan announces support measures for COVID-19 relief

Nissan announces support measures for COVID-19 relief

April 17, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
6 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan announces support measures for COVID-19 relief

- Different services to support customers

- Emergency support during COVID-19 lockdown

- Extension of warranty and other benefits

Nissan has announced special service packages to support customers due to the ongoing lockdown. Like many other automobile manufacturers, Nissan has also come up with different ways to provide relief to car owners due to the spread of the pandemic.

Nissan car owners are being offered extension on warranty and even service if they could not avail these benefits during this global crisis. The manufacturer is assuring customers that they will be able to use these services for a month once the ongoing lockdown is lifted. Emergency services and roadside assistance continues to be offered amidst these restrictions brought in by the government.

The carmaker is also informing customers how to take care of their car during this lockdown. All customers are constantly being updated through its website, e-mail and even social media channels. With the number of Coronavirus cases increasing in India, everyone is trying to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in every possible way. Nissan's new support initiatives will bring in some relief to its customers during these uncertain times.

Nissan Kicks Exterior
  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

252 Likes
155102 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

113 Likes
32010 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in