Nissan announces support measures for COVID-19 relief

Nissan has announced special service packages to support customers due to the ongoing lockdown. Like many other automobile manufacturers, Nissan has also come up with different ways to provide relief to car owners due to the spread of the pandemic.

Nissan car owners are being offered extension on warranty and even service if they could not avail these benefits during this global crisis. The manufacturer is assuring customers that they will be able to use these services for a month once the ongoing lockdown is lifted. Emergency services and roadside assistance continues to be offered amidst these restrictions brought in by the government.

The carmaker is also informing customers how to take care of their car during this lockdown. All customers are constantly being updated through its website, e-mail and even social media channels. With the number of Coronavirus cases increasing in India, everyone is trying to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in every possible way. Nissan's new support initiatives will bring in some relief to its customers during these uncertain times.