Mazda patent reveals AWD hybrid powertrain with a rotary engine

April 18, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Mazda patent reveals AWD hybrid powertrain with a rotary engine

- Proves that Mazda might bring back the brand’s rotary engine.

- Set-up makes for an electric all-wheel drive vehicle.

Mazda has applied for a patent in Japan which describes a powertrain that comprises of a front-mounted IC engine and an electric motor to power the rear wheels. 

Although the paperwork confirms the possibility of attaining this layout via a rotary, in-line, or even a V-configuration engine setup, it also mentions that the rotary engine setup makes packaging easy due to its compact dimensions.

Interior

Let’s talk about more about this unique powertrain. The combustion engine and electric motor collectively powers the rear wheels to get off the mark (from standstill) or while driving at slow speeds. Additionally, each front wheel is spun by individual electric motors via a capacitor system that’s placed under the hood. These front-wheel electric motors only kick-in at higher speeds to provide more thrust.

What’s surprising though is that Mazda describes in the patent about using a rather small 3.5kWh lithium-ion battery. This is made possible due to the capacitor system which uses regenerative braking to maintain the voltage. Beyond the capacitor’s limit, the current is diverted to charge the battery. This comes handy especially when there’s a need for immediate acceleration and the capacitor has run out of charge. The battery then steps-in to offer more juice. 

  • Hybrid
  • Mazda
  • electric
  • rotary
  • rotary engine
  • Wankel engine
