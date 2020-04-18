Hyundai ramps up measures to supply ventilators

- Collaborates with Air Liquide Medical Systems

- To identify alternate suppliers for ventilator parts

- Aim to enhance the production and supply of ventilators

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) had announced their partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (ALMS). This is a manufacturer of ICU ventilators and the new collaboration will help increase the production and supply of ventilators amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare professionals use ventilators that take over the work of breathing from a patient who is unable to breathe on their own. These medical devices deliver air with high concentration of oxygen to the patient's lungs. These form an essential part of the medical equipment for patients severely affected by COVID-19. They will ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome any respiratory insufficiency.

This new partnership of HMI and ALMS will help achieve a target of 1,000 such ventilators in the first phase of production. It will be scaled up subsequently to be able to provide more such devices. All of these will be supplied to Tamil Nadu and other states too.

ALMS is one of the very few global companies with a dedicated R&D to produce and supply ventilators in India. It is employing all its resources available to manufacture high-performing, easy-to-use and innovative ventilators. Hyundai is supporting it as it believes in serving society in every way possible. As seen earlier as well, it will continue its support to the Government in India’s war against the COVID-19 outbreak with multiple CSR initiatives.